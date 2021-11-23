Matt Damon co-writing a book on access to clean water

NEW YORK (AP) — Matt Damon has some big-name endorsers for a book he’ll have out March 1 about access to safe water. Former President Bill Clinton and Nobel Peace Prize-winner Muhammad Yunus are among those providing blurbs for “The Worth of Water.” The Oscar-winning actor and filmmaker worked on the book with civil and environmental engineer Gary White. Damon has been a prominent spokesman for water sanitation since visiting Zambia in 2006. With White he founded the nonprofits Water.org and WaterEquity. Damon and White met at a Clinton Global Initiative gathering in 2008.