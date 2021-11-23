Malikah Shabazz, a daughter of Malcolm X, dies at 56

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say Malikah Shabazz, one of six daughters of slain civil rights leader Malcolm X, was found dead in her home in New York City. A police spokesperson says the 56-year-old Shabazz was found Monday in her home in Brooklyn. Police say her death appears to be from natural causes. Malikah and her twin sister, Malaak, were the youngest daughters of Malcolm X. He was assassinated in 1965. Their mother, Betty Shabazz, was pregnant with the twins when their father was killed. Malikah Shabazz’s death comes days after two of the three men who had been convicted of killing Malcolm X were exonerated.