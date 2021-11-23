Grammy facts: Blurred genre lines and a retiree revolution

By KRISTIN M. HALL

AP Entertainment Writer

Retirees are ruling the roost in this year’s Grammy nominations in the record of the year category. Tony Bennett, at age 95, is going up against Swedish pop icons ABBA, all in their 70s, in a category that is normally dominated by a much younger generation of music stars. In other Grammy facts, country star Morgan Wallen got zero nominations from the Recording Academy after he was caught on camera using a racial slur and comedian Louis CK is nominated again after he admitted to sexual misconduct. Also Brandi Carlile got moved from American roots to pop this year, which Carlile wasn’t happy about.