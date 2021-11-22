‘Unite the Right’ jurors to begin third day of deliberations

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Jurors are set to deliberate for a third day in the trial of white nationalists accused in a lawsuit of promoting and carrying out racially motivated violence during the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville in 2017. The jury has deliberated for about 15 hours over two days. At one point Monday, jurors indicated they may be having trouble reaching a unanimous verdict on several allegations brought in the lawsuit by nine people physically hurt or emotionally traumatized by the violence. Jurors are being asked to decide if white nationalists are responsible for the violence and if the defendants are liable for damages.