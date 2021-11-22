Since Sudan coup, 41 killed, hospitals targeted, doctors say

CAIRO (AP) — Sudanese doctors say that security forces have targeted hospitals and blocked injured protesters from treatment since the military seized control of the country last month. Since then, they say that 41 anti-coup protesters have been killed. The Unified Office of Sudanese Doctors, a coalition of medical workers, says security forces have stopped ambulances, entered emergency rooms to arrest patients, and fired tear gas inside at least two hospitals in Khartoum since the Oct. 25 coup. The Sudan Doctors Committee, a group that tallies protest-related deaths, says the latest victim was a 16-year-old killed by a gunshot to the head.