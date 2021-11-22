Former Netanyahu aide testifies in ex-PM’s corruption trial

JERUSALEM (AP) — A one-time spokesman for Benjamin Netanyahu has taken the stand against him in a corruption trial in Jerusalem. Nir Hefetz, a former spokesman for Netanyahu and a key prosecution witness, began testifying on Monday. His statement had been delayed because Netanyahu’s defense attorneys requested time to review new evidence alleging that Netanyahu’s wife, Sara, had accepted an expensive bracelet as a gift from two billionaire friends. The former prime minister, now the leader of the opposition in Israel’s parliament, has denied any wrongdoing.