Bus crash in Bulgaria kills at least 45 people
SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Authorities say a bus crash in western Bulgaria has killed at least 45 people. They say the bus, which was registered in North Macedonia, crashed early Tuesday and there were children among the victims. Seven people were taken to hospitals for treatment. Bulgarian news agency Novinite says representatives from North Macedonia’s embassy visited a hospital where some of the victims were taken. The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.