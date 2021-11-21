‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ captures $44 million in theaters

By LINDSEY BAHR

AP Film Writer

The latest attempt to revive “Ghostbusters” has drawn a sizable audience to movie theaters while the awards darling “King Richard” is struggling. With a reverence for nostalgia and a few high-profile cameos in its arsenal, “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” opened above industry expectations with $44 million in ticket sales from 4,315 locations, according to studio estimates Sunday. The Sony movie is playing exclusively in theaters. “King Richard” meanwhile failed to meet its modest $10 million projections. The Warner Bros. film opened simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max and is the latest pandemic era drama to disappoint, despite great reviews and Oscar buzz.