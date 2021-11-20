Thousands expected to protest upcoming lockdown in Vienna

VIENNA (AP) — Thousands of protesters are expected to gather in Vienna after the Austrian government announced a nationwide lockdown to contain the quickly rising coronavirus infection rate in the country. Among others, the far-right opposition Freedom Party has called for Saturday’s protest and vowed to combat the new restrictions. The lockdown will start early Monday and initially will last for 10 days. Most stores will close, and cultural events will be canceled. People will be able to leave their homes only for certain specific reasons, including buying groceries, going to the doctor or exercising. Demonstrations against virus measures are also expected in countries including Switzerland, Croatia and Italy. On Friday night, police opened fire on protesters in Rotterdam, Netherlands.