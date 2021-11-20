UN agency: 75 migrants drown in Mediterranean off Libya

ROME (AP) — The UN’s migration agency says 75 migrants have drowned in the Mediterranean Sea north of Libya earlier this week as they attempted to reach Italy by boat. The International Organization for Migration reported the latest tragedy in a tweet on Saturday, attributing the information to 15 survivors who were rescued by fishermen and brought to the port of Zuwara in northwestern Libya. Also on Saturday, the Italian Coast Guard said it rescued more than 420 migrants, including dozens of minors, from boats in difficulty in the Mediterranean Sea.