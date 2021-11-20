TSA: Airport traveler grabs gun from bag, it goes off; chaos

ATLANTA (AP) — Federal authorities say a passenger facing a search at the Atlanta airport’s main security checkpoint lunged into a bag and grabbed a firearm, and it went off, causing chaos among travelers. The Transportation Security Administration said Saturday’s firearm discharge at Hartsfield-Jackson airport was not an active shooter incident. It said the passenger fled out an airport exit. Authorities ordered a temporary groundstop on flights at the airport Saturday afternoon before normal operations resumed about two hours later. The incident caused a frenzy on social media by panicked travelers at the airport, one of the world’s busiest ahead of the busy Thanksgiving holiday season. The TSA said three people suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the chaos.