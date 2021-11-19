Trump photo book ‘Our Journey Together’ coming next month

By HILLEL ITALIE

AP National Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s first post-White House book will be, like so much else about him, a departure from other former presidents. Trump is publishing a hardcover collection of hundreds of photographs from his administration, featuring his own captions, some handwritten. “Our Journey Together” is scheduled for Dec. 7, but not through a traditional New York publisher. It will instead be released through a new company co-founded by son Donald Trump Jr., Winning Team Publishing. New York publishers have resisted working with Trump — especially after the Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol by some of his supporters.