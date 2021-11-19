Rittenhouse protest in Portland, Oregon, declared a riot

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland police Friday night declared as a riot a demonstration downtown against the acquittal of a teen who killed two people and injured another during a protest in Wisconsin. The protest of about 200 people was declared a riot after protesters started breaking windows, throwing objects at police and talked about burning down the Justice Center, KOIN TV reported. The protesters gathered following the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin. By about 8:50 p.m., about 200 protesters had gathered in downtown Portland and blocked streets. By 9 p.m.., windows were broken and doors of city facilities were damaged. Police tweeted objects were being thrown at officers in the area., KOIN reported.