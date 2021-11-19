New US attorney: Civil rights unit made for ‘troubled times’

By LARRY NEUMEISTER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The new Manhattan U.S. attorney says he’s establishing a civil rights unit in his office’s criminal division to concentrate greater resources on problems worsening in what he called troubled times. U.S. Attorney Damian Williams made the comments Friday after he was formally sworn in as the first Black top federal law enforcement official in the Southern District of New York. He was delivering remarks to about 500 law enforcement personnel who gathered to hear Senate Majority Leader Sen. Charles Schumer and Attorney General Merrick Garland praise Williams as the right leader for the moment.