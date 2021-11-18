UN condemns seizure of closed US Embassy in Yemen by rebels

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Presd

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council is condemning “in the strongest terms” the intrusion and seizure of the now-closed U.S. Embassy in Yemen’s capital by Houthi rebels and their detention of dozens of local employees. A statement approved by the U.N.’s most powerful body on Thursday called for “an immediate withdrawal of all Houthi elements from the premises“ and “the immediate and safe release of those still under detention.“ U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters last week that diplomatic efforts had succeeded in securing the release of most of the detained employees, but that some remain in custody.