Migrants held at sea for weeks accuse Malta of rights breach

By KEVIN SCHEMBRI ORLAND

Associated Press

VALLETTA, Malta (AP) — Migrants who were held for weeks at sea on tourism boats chartered by the Maltese government during the early phase of the coronavirus pandemic have filed a constitutional complaint in a Maltese court claiming their human rights were violated.The case had its first procedural hearing Thursday. It was filed on behalf of the migrants by lawyers and humanitarian organizations including the Jesuit Refugee Service and Aditus Foundation against the Maltese prime minister, home affairs minister and state advocate. The migrants are seeking compensation for what the complaint says was inhuman and degrading treatment and violations of the European Convention of Human Rights. The next hearing is expected in January.