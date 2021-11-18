Skip to Content
Libya's powerful ex-minister announces bid for president

By ADEL OMRAN and NOHA ELHENNAWY
Associated Press

TRIPOLI, Libya (AP) — Libya’s former interior minister has announced his bid to run for president in the much-anticipated elections next month that face growing uncertainty. The former minister submitted his candidacy papers on Thursday in the capital of Tripoli. He says his political platform envisages a new Libya based on justice, respect for human rights and a market-led economy. He is the fourth candidate to join the race, which has so far seen three controversial figures announce their bids, including a son of the country’s late dictator Moammar Gadhafi and a powerful military commander.  

Associated Press

