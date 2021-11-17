US airman shot down over Romania in WWII is accounted for

BOSTON (AP) — An airman from Massachusetts who was shot down over Romania during World War II has been accounted for. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said U.S. Army Air Forces Staff Sgt. Charles G. McMackin was accounted for in August 2020. The announcement was not made until Wednesday because his family was only recently briefed on the situation. The 26-year-old McMackin was the bombardier on a B-24 Liberator that in August 1943 participated in a massive bombing mission against Romanian oil fields and refineries. His plane crashed as a result of anti-aircraft fire. His remains were exhumed in 2017 and identified using DNA, dental and anthropological analysis.