UK F35 fighter jet crashes in Med, pilot ejects safely

LONDON (AP) — An F35 jet from a British aircraft carrier has crashed in an undisclosed location in the Mediterranean Sea. The Ministry of Defense said the jet’s pilot ejected safely Wednesday and returned to the HMS Queen Elizabeth. An official investigation was opened. The ministry declined to provide further details. The F35s, estimated to be worth around 100 million pounds ($135 million) each, are on board the 3 billion-pound HMS Queen Elizabeth. Jets from the vessel previously participated in strikes against remnants of the Islamic State group in Iraq and Syria. The aircraft carrier has been on its first operational deployment over the past six months, carrying out visits to 40 countries including India, Japan, South Korea and Singapore.