Shocked tennis star Osaka posts: Where is Peng Shuai?

BEIJING (AP) — Tennis star Naomi Osaka says she’s been shocked to hear of a fellow tennis player who has gone quiet since making a sexual assault allegation against a former top government official in China. The four-time major winner has joined those asking: where is Peng Shuai? Other leading players including men’s No. 1 Novak Djokovic, and the organizers of the men’s and women’s professional tennis tours are calling for a full investigation of the allegations made by the two-time Grand Slam doubles champion. Peng wrote in a lengthy social media post earlier this month that a former vice premier had forced her to have sex despite repeated refusals. The post was removed from her verified account on Wiebo.