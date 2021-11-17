Hate speech trial of likely French far-right candidate opens

By SYLVIE CORBET

The Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — A far-right TV pundit who is expected to run for the French presidency is going on trial for allegedly inciting racial hatred with his comments on unaccompanied migrant children. Eric Zemmour is being tried Wednesday on charges of “public insult” and “incitement to hatred or violence” against a group of people due to their ethnic, national, racial or religious origin. Zemmour is widely expected to soon announce his candidacy in France’s April presidential election. The essayist and talk-show commentator is finding fervent audiences for his anti-Islam, anti-immigration invective. Zemmour was not present Wednesday at the Paris court, where he was represented by his lawyer.