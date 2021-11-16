World War II US veterans recall flying aid to China

By SAM McNEIL

Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) — Veterans and officials from China and the United States have celebrated the 80th anniversary of the Flying Tigers, American pilots who flew for China in World War II, as a historic example of better relations and cooperation. The online event was held the day leaders of the two countries held an online summit amid tension over trade, Taiwan and other issues. The Chinese ambassador to Washington said official ties face a “serious test” and pointed to the Flying Tigers as an example of cooperation for tackling global problems such as COVID-19 and climate change.