Noem’s daughter says she’s quitting real estate business

By STEPHEN GROVES

Associated Press

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s daughter says she will quit the real estate appraiser business following scrutiny over whether her mother used her influence to aid her application for an appraiser license. Noem’s daughter, Kassidy Peters, slammed a legislative inquiry in a letter that was obtained by the Associated Press. KSFY first reported the release of the document and Peters’ letter. Lawmakers had requested the document to confirm that a plan to give Peters another chance to win her appraiser certification was “in place” prior to the meeting. But the signed agreement is dated the week after the July 27, 2020 meeting.