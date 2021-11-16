Nigeria panel finds army, police killed peaceful protesters

By CHINEDU ASADU

Associated Press

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — A Nigerian judicial panel says that army soldiers “shot, injured and killed” peaceful protesters demonstrating against police brutality at the Lekki toll gate in Lagos in Oct. 2020. The report calls the shootings “a massacre” and says that police also “shot at, assaulted and battered unarmed protesters, which led to injuries and deaths.” It says that 11 people — all males — were killed while four others were missing and “presumed dead” out of 48 persons identified as victims of the Lekki shootings. The report has not yet been made public but The Associated Press has obtained a copy and confirmed the details with sources close to the panel, including one of its members.