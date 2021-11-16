Miami prof gets jail for laundering ‘dirty’ Venezuela money

By JOSHUA GOODMAN

Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — A University of Miami expert on financial crimes in Latin America was sentenced Tuesday to six months in prison for a career-ending decision to hide $3 million in proceeds from a corruption scheme run by a businessman connected to Venezuela’s socialist government. Bagley’s transition from writing textbooks to carrying out what prosecutors called “textbook case of money laundering” came from his dealings with another criminal defendant: Colombian businessman Alex Saab, who is fighting a charge tied to allegedly overvalued state contracts from Venezuela that he won by paying kickbacks to members of President Nicolás Maduro’s family and inner circle.