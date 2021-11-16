Jan. 6 panel eyes Meadows contempt vote but ‘won’t rush’

By MARY CLARE JALONICK and FARNOUSH AMIRI

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The chairman of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection says there is still time for former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to comply with a subpoena before the panel moves forward with a vote to hold him in contempt of Congress. Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson said Tuesday that the committee “won’t rush the effort” in order to make clear they have given him multiple opportunities to comply. Still, lawmakers are prepared to hold Meadows in contempt in the coming weeks if he doesn’t give them any information about his role as the Capitol was attacked that day.