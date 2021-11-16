Inmate stabbed in eyeball in latest federal prison violence

By MICHAEL BALSAMO and MICHAEL R. SISAK

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — An inmate at the largest federal prison in the U.S. was stabbed in the eyeball by a fellow prisoner earlier this month. It’s the latest gruesome example of violence in a prison system plagued by chronic unrest, understaffing, corruption and abuse. People familiar with the matter tell The Associated Press that the 27-year-old inmate was attacked at FCI Fort Dix, a low-security prison in Burlington County, New Jersey. The facility is run by the same warden who was in charge of the New York federal jail where financier Jeffrey Epstein killed himself. The inmate remains hospitalized from the Nov. 5 attack and is expected to survive.