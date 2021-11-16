Skip to Content
AP National News
CDC panel to discuss expanding COVID booster shots Friday

elisfkc2 / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0

By MIKE STOBBE
AP Medical Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — An influential U.S. advisory panel will discuss expanding eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to all adults Friday, a move that could make the shots available as early as this weekend. The panel advises the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in setting vaccination recommendations for U.S. doctors and the general public. Some cities and states already allow all adults to get boosters of Pfizer's vaccine, but it is not yet official U.S. policy. 

Associated Press

