At least 1 dead from mudslides in Canada after heavy rains

By JIM MORRIS and ROB GILLIES

Associated Press

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — The body of a woman has been recovered from a mudslide caused by extremely heavy rainfall in the Pacific coast Canadian province of British Columbia. Police said Tuesday that search and rescue personnel are continuing to look for other possible victims. The search and rescue manager for the Pemberton District says his team came across seven vehicles at the slide site near the town of Lillooet and police are trying to determine if there are any other bodies. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police says the total number of people and vehicles unaccounted for has not yet been confirmed. The RCMP says investigators have received reports of two other people who are missing but adds that other motorists may have been buried in the slide.