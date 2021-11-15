Deer runs into hospital, up escalator; later is euthanized

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A deer ran through the front door of a Louisiana hospital and climbed up an escalator before it was captured and later euthanized because of injuries. News outlets report that surveillance video showed the animal bounding into Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge through an open door on Monday. It stumbled on the slippery floor as stunned workers and visitors watched from a few feet away. Then it climbed up the down escalator and reach the second floor, where it was finally corralled. The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Department says the animal had to be euthanized because of its injuries.