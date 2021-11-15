Death toll in Burkina Faso security force attack rises to 32

By SAM MEDNICK

Associated Press

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — The death toll for the weekend attack in northern Burkina Faso has risen to at least 28 officers and four civilians. The government gave the new toll Monday, saying it marked the deadliest attack on the West African nation’s security forces since jihadi violence started more than five years ago. A military detachment in Inata, in the Sahel’s Soum province, was attacked Sunday by armed groups. The government called the violence barbaric and announced three days of mourning. The attack is the latest in a series of violent incidents across the conflict-ridden nation, which has been overrun by jihadi groups linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group. They are responsible for killing thousands and displacing more than 1.4 million people.