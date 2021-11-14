Rare November tornadoes hit Connecticut, Rhode Island

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — The National Weather Service says at least three tornadoes hit Rhode Island and southeast Connecticut. The twisters Saturday were the first since at least 1950 to strike the area in November. The service confirmed an EF-1 near Stonington, Connecticut, and Westerly, Rhode Island; an EF-0 in North Kingstown, Rhode Island; and another EF-0 near Plainfield, Connecticut, and Foster, Rhode Island. Representatives from the service were in the region Sunday to investigate damage. No deaths or injuries were reported.