Polish PM mulls asking NATO to hold talks amid border crisis

By VANESSA GERA

Associated Press

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s prime minister says Poland, Lithuania and Latvia are considering asking NATO for emergency talks as they struggle to manage a tense standoff on their borders with Belarus. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki says the three governments are discussing whether to ask for talks under part of the NATO treaty that allows any ally to request consultations if it feels its territorial integrity, political independence or security is threatened. Still, it’s a step that has only been taken a few times in the history of the Western alliance. The EU nations say Belarus is orchestrating a migrant crisis on their borders in retaliation for EU sanctions on Belarus for cracking down on democracy protesters.