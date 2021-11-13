Climate talks resume, cautious coal phaseout still on table

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Negotiators at this year’s U.N. climate talks pored over fresh proposals Saturday aimed at sealing a deal that could credibly be said to boost the world’s efforts to tackle global warming. A proposal for the overarching decision retains contentious language calling on countries to accelerate “efforts towards the phase-out of unabated coal power and inefficient fossil fuel subsidies.” But in a new addition, the text says nations will recognize “the need for support towards a just transition” — a reference to calls from those working in the fossil fuel industry to get financial support as they wind down jobs and businesses. Scientists say the world is not on track to achieve the 2015 Paris accord’s ambitious goal of capping global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius.