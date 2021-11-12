Russia, West clash over Russian military presence in the CAR

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has extended the mandate of the U.N. peacekeeping force in Central African Republic. But Russia and the West have clashed over Russia’s military presence in the conflict-wracked nation. Friday’s vote on the French-drafted resolution was 13-0, with Russia and China abstaining. IU.S. deputy ambassador Richard Mills expressed disappointment that the resolution was “silent” about individuals supported by Russia and invited into the country by its government who “stand accused of committing egregious human rights abuses.” Russia”s deputy U.N. ambassador, Anna Evstigneeva countered that “Russian specialists” are successfully training the country’s military forces.