Mexico expresses concern, but won’t condemn Nicaragua vote

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s representative at the Organization of American States says her government has expressed “concerns” to Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega over his country’s deeply questioned elections, but says Mexico won’t support any OAS measure condemning the Nov. 7 vote. Ortega won more than 75% of the votes in Sunday’s election, but the outcome was never in doubt after his government jailed seven of the leading potential opposition candidates. That cleared the field for Ortega to sweep to a fourth consecutive five-year term. Mexico’s representative at the OAS said Friday that Mexico won’t vote for any measure ”aimed at intervention, isolating or imposing sanctions” on Nicaragua.