Daily migrants crossing Channel to UK set to hit record

LONDON (AP) — Around 1,000 people are believed to have crossed the English Channel in small boats on Thursday to reach the U.K. from France. The number is thought to have set a new daily record for Channel crossings by migrants and refugees. Lifeboat crews and Border Force boats were busy well into the evening after spending hours intercepting boats throughout the day. The number of migrants and refugees who crossed the Channel on Thursday is set to be finalized later Friday. In 2019, Home Secretary Priti Patel promised to make migrant crossings an “infrequent phenomenon” by spring 2020. She pledged again in August last year to “make this route unviable.”