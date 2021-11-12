Court to hear support case against Tavaris Jackson estate

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama Supreme Court says a Minnesota woman seeking more than $360,000 in child support from the estate of one-time NFL quarterback Tavaris Jackson can pursue her claim before an appeals court. Jackson was living near Montgomery when he died in a car wreck and Jessa Roginski asked an Alabama court to enforce an order for $2,112 a month in support. A judge refused and she appealed to the Supreme Court. Justices there say the Alabama Court of Civil Appeals should hear the case.