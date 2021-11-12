Body found in Indiana pond IDed as missing Illinois toddler

WHEELING, Ill. (AP) — Police say a child’s body found in a northwest Indiana retention pond has been identified as that of a 1-year-old suburban Chicago girl whose mother was found dead days earlier. Indiana State Police say the body found Thursday in a Hammond pond was identified as Jaclyn Angel Dobbs of Deerfield, Illinois. The toddler was discovered missing Tuesday after her mother, 21-year-old Ja’nya Murphy, was found dead from strangulation in her north suburban Wheeling apartment. Missouri authorities arrested a man Thursday who is a person of interest in Murphy’s death. Police say he had a relationship with Murphy and was last seen with her Monday at a mall.