Spain seeks to curb migrant stream to Canary Islands

MADRID (AP) — More than 400 migrants have arrived by sea to Spain’s Canary Islands over a 24-hour period. The latest arrivals came talks between Spain and Algeria on ways of fighting illegal migration from North Africa to Europe. The migrants were aboard seven boats approaching the Spanish archipelago off northwest Africa. Spain’s government says migrant arrivals to the Canary Islands have surged this year. Up until Oct. 31, 17,000 migrants reached the archipelago – up 44% over the same period last year. Overall, the number of migrants reaching Spain by sea this year has grown by 24%, to more than 32,700.