Pakistan hosts US, Russia, China for talks on Afghanistan

By MUNIR AHMED

Associated Press

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Special envoys on from the United States, Russia and China are meeting in Islamabad about the path forward in Afghanistan. Thursday’s talks held in the “troika plus” format come amid a deepening humanitarian crisis that has forced many Afghans to migrate to neighboring countries in the wake of the Taliban’s takeover in August. Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi was also present in Islamabad but he did not attend the meeting of envoys. Officials say the participants will issue an appeal for the world community to urgently provide humanitarian aid to Afghan people. They also are are expected to urge the Taliban to respect human and women’s rights and ensure an inclusive government.