By DAVID WARREN

Associated Press

DALLAS (AP) — Authorities say a Dallas man previously arrested in the death of an 81-year-old woman has been charged with killing at least 11 more elderly women whose jewelry and other valuables he stole. Billy Chemirmir was indicted in two separate Texas counties in connection with the deaths of 11 more women. Chemirmir, who is from Kenya, is a permanent resident in the U.S.