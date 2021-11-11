Leaders in Paris to call for protecting children online

By SYLVIE CORBET

The Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — Some world leaders and internet giants are expected on Thursday to issue a global call to better protect children online. The French presidency said the call is to be made during a Paris summit of about 30 heads of state and government, including U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris. French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted that “protecting our children and teenagers online means taking them away from inappropriate or dangerous content, from violence, hatred and pornography.” He called on states, organizations and companies to “make concrete commitments for 2022” on the occasion of the Paris Peace Forum. About 450 participants are expected at the three-day summit opening on Thursday while another 15,000 will attend online.