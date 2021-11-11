Skip to Content
Germany set to plan new virus measures as numbers spike

elisfkc2 / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0

By KIRSTEN GRIESHABER
Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s national disease control center has reported a record-high number of more than 50,000 daily coronavirus cases. The Robert Koch Institute registered 50,196 new cases on Thursday, up from 33,949 daily cases a week earlier. Infections have risen so quickly in recent days that hospitals in especially affected regions canceled planned surgeries again so medical personnel could focus on COVID-19 patients. The institute also reported 237 daily COVID-19 deaths, bringing Germany’s pandemic death toll to 97,198. German lawmakers are preparing to discuss legislation that would provide a new legal framework for instituting coronavirus measures. Unlike some other European countries, Germany has balked at making vaccinations mandatory for certain categories of workers. 

