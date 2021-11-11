Biden announces effort to ID toxic air issues in veterans

By COLLEEN LONG

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is using his first Veterans Day in office to announce an effort to better understand, treat and identify medical conditions suffered by troops deployed to toxic environments. Biden has hypothesized about a potential link between his son Beau’s death from brain cancer after his return from Iraq and exposure to toxins in the air, particularly around massive pits where the military burns waste. There’s no scientific evidence to suggest that link. The president’s effort announced Thursday centers on ailments with stronger scientific links — lung problems suffered by troops who breathe in toxins. Biden plans to participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery.