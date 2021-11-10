Myanmar court hears final arguments in case of US journalist

BANGKOK (AP) — A court in Myanmar has heard closing arguments in the case of Danny Fenster, a U.S. journalist jailed in Myanmar for more than five months on charges of breaking security laws. His lawyer says the court will deliver its verdict next Monday. Regardless of the outcome, Fenster still faces more legal problems. New charges against him were added by another court on Tuesday. Fenster is the managing editor of Frontier Myanmar, an online news magazine. He was detained at Yangon International Airport on May 24. His current trial is on multiple charges, including incitement, or allegedly spreading false or inflammatory information, an offense punishable by up to three years in prison.