Missouri cop says fatal shooting of Black man saved partner

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A white Kansas City, Missouri, detective on trial for killing a Black man two years ago says he believes his actions saved the life of his partner. Eric DeValkenaere is accused of first-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the 2019 death of Cameron Lamb. The Kansas City Star reports that DeValkenaere choked back tears Wednesday as he testified about the shooting. He said Lamb had pointed his gun at his partner after the officers arrived to investigate a red pickup that had earlier chased a purple Ford Mustang. The case marks the first time a white officer from the city has been criminally accused of killing a Black man.