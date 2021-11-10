EXPLAINER: Why Rodgers and Packers were handed COVID fines

By BARRY WILNER

AP Pro Football Writer

The Green Bay Packers were fined $300,000 and quarterback Aaron Rodgers and receiver Allen Lazard were fined $14,650 by the NFL for violating the league’s COVID-19 protocols. The NFL is limited in how much it can fine players because it negotiated with the players’ union while compiling the protocols. Unvaccinated players may be fined $14,650 for myriad violations while teams may be fined more for not enforcing the protocols. Rodgers acknowledges misleading some people about his status before he tested positive for the coronavirus. He had said in August that he was “immunized” against COVID-19.