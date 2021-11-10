EXPLAINER: Prosecutor’s questions to Rittenhouse anger judge

By TODD RICHMOND and COREY WILLIAMS

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The murder case against Kyle Rittenhouse flirted with a mistrial Wednesday after the lead prosecutor angered the judge with his questioning of the defendant. Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger took advantage of Rittenhouse’s attorneys putting him on the stand and went after Rittenhouse hard in cross-examination. But Binger angered Judge Bruce Schroeder with questions that appeared designed to get at evidence that the judge earlier said he wouldn’t allow. After defense attorneys said they would move for a mistrial, Schroeder said he would consider it. But the chance of such a ruling appeared to lessen later in the day when Schroeder told the jury he expected the case to conclude early next week.