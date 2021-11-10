Designer Christopher John Rogers tops starry CFDA awards

By NARDOS HAILE

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Designers Christopher John Rogers, who designed Vice President Kamala Harris’ purple inauguration ensemble, and Emily Adams Bode have taken top honors at the annual Council of Fashion Designers of America awards. Rogers won for womenswear and Bode for menswear at the glittery ceremony — the fashion industry’s version of the Oscars — which was held in person this year after a virtual-only ceremony in 2020 due to the pandemic. The previously announced Fashion Icon award — the most visible celebrity award of the annual event — went to Zendaya, for what the CFDA called her “global impact on fashion.” Anya Taylor-Joy won the inaugural Face of the Year award.